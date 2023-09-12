ECU football has to quickly put Marshall behind them as they look to App State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU football team got back to practice following their 31-13 defeat by Marshall on Saturday. The Pirates have to put the loss behind them quickly to get ready for App State, even if fans have not. Coach Houston and his team have looked at the film and said they left a lot of opportunities on the field.

“We just did not finish the game in the last six or seven minutes the way we wanted to,” said ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston, “We don’t have much time to dwell on it. I talked to the players on Sunday about the 24-hour rule and putting that one behind us.”

ECU plays at App State on Saturday at 3:30 PM. The game is sold out. It is listed as the highest selling ticket for this weekend nationally in college football.

