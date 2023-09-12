Advertise With Us
Disabled Harrier causes delays at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A disabled Harrier jet is causing flight disruptions at Coastal Carolina Airport in Craven County.

A fighter jet from Cherry Point Air Station has air traffic at a standstill at the airport Tuesday after it blew a tire on the runway.

According to airport manager Andrew Shorter, the military fighter jet was making a regular routine landing at the airport when the tire on the landing gear at the nose of the plane blew out.

Shorter said that the jet could not be moved because of its size, so the jet had to stay on the runway until personnel from Cherry Point could bring a new tire and put it on the plane.

The disabled jet caused the runway to be shut down to air traffic causing the airport to delay or divert two arrivals and two departures Tuesday afternoon, with one flight diverting to Jacksonville and another holding in Charlotte.

The pilot was not injured and no known damage was done to the plane when the tire blew.

This is a developing story.

