Delcor holds the annual Teed Off at Cancer charity golf tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Support the mission of Riley’s Army by signing up to play in the Teed Off at Cancer charity golf tournament.

The charity event will take place on Thursday, October 5th at the Greenville Country Club, located at 216 Country Club Drive. Registration will be held from 8:30am - 9:45am and tee time begins at 10am. The event includes contests, food, beverages, and more.

Help support children with cancer and their families by registering. Delcor has held this golf tournament in support of Riley’s Army annually since 2012.

For more information or to sign up, visit their website here.

