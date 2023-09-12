Craven County traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man is facing drug trafficking charges after deputies say they found drugs in his car and then his home following a traffic stop.

According to Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies, investigators pulled over 40-year-old David Raines of Vanceboro on Monday, September 11 at River Road and Weyerhauser Road.

Deputies say that during the stop they found black tar heroin in the car, leading them to get a warrant to search Raines’s home. Deputies say they found more black tar heroin and a gun.

Deputies arrested Raines and charged him with two counts of trafficking opium/heroin by possession, one count of trafficking opium/heroin by transporting, one count of felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Raines is currently being held at the Craven County Jail under a $3,000,000 secured bond.

