Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Summer heat holds before rain arrives tomorrow

Incoming front will bring fall like feel to the air by Friday
Charlie Ironmonger - WITN
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The hot and humid air will hang around for another 24 hours before we see a change in the winds. Highs today will reach the upper 80s to low 90s for most inland communities while the coast sees the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. A southeasterly breeze will turn more southwesterly as we see the sun rise on Wednesday.

We’ll be tracking an approaching cold front tomorrow, one that will provide us with a decent shot of rain and cooler air. Highs will still reach the mid to upper 80s by early afternoon ahead of the showers, but once the drops start falling it will mark the arrival of the cold front. Temperatures following the front will fall to autumn like levels by Friday. Scattered showers and storms will dot the radar from midday to midnight Wednesday. Rain totals will likely average around 1/2″ with a few rumbles of thunder possible, but severe weather is unlikely.

Thursday and Friday’s high temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. The much drier air will allow overnight lows to drop into the 50s, making the pumpkin spiced everything feel more appropriate. In fact, this cooler air mass will stick around through the upcoming weekend. We won’t see rain again until the start of next week, with an isolated shower possible on Monday, along with increasing heat and humidity levels.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 73-year-old woman died in this fire.
Woman killed in weekend Kinston house fire identified
Jordan Meade pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle,...
Death penalty taken off table as Onslow County man admits to killing mom & grandparents
Lee's track remains several hundred miles offshore
Tropical Update: Lee’s track holding well offshore
Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night
Kimberly Pettaway was last seen in the Bridgeton area of Craven County.
Deputies searching for missing Craven County woman

Latest News

New Bern police
Pedestrian killed in New Bern hit & run on U.S. 70
Three ferry schedules shifting to off-season today
Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
Aulander police release victim’s name, details in weekend murder
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says work is underway to make one highway...
Three Highway 11 intersections getting safety upgrades