Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Summer heat holds before rain arrives tomorrow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The hot and humid air will hang around for another 24 hours before we see a change in the winds. Highs today will reach the upper 80s to low 90s for most inland communities while the coast sees the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. A southeasterly breeze will turn more southwesterly as we see the sun rise on Wednesday.

We’ll be tracking an approaching cold front tomorrow, one that will provide us with a decent shot of rain and cooler air. Highs will still reach the mid to upper 80s by early afternoon ahead of the showers, but once the drops start falling it will mark the arrival of the cold front. Temperatures following the front will fall to autumn like levels by Friday. Scattered showers and storms will dot the radar from midday to midnight Wednesday. Rain totals will likely average around 1/2″ with a few rumbles of thunder possible, but severe weather is unlikely.

Thursday and Friday’s high temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. The much drier air will allow overnight lows to drop into the 50s, making the pumpkin spiced everything feel more appropriate. In fact, this cooler air mass will stick around through the upcoming weekend. We won’t see rain again until the start of next week, with an isolated shower possible on Monday, along with increasing heat and humidity levels.

