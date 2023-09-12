Advertise With Us
Boy, 12, drowns after police say he jumped fence to get in waterpark

A boy was found dead in a pool at Pirate's Cove waterpark in Council Bluffs on Monday.
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned in a pool after he reportedly jumped a fence to get in an Iowa waterpark.

Police say they responded to the Pirate Cove Water Park in Council Bluffs for a report of a down party just after 7 a.m. Monday. Responding personnel found a dead body in the pool, according to WOWT.

An investigation revealed a Pirate Cove employee arrived for work early Monday morning and found the 12-year-old victim in the deep end of the pool. The pool was closed for the season and was not open to the public over the previous weekend.

Investigators believe the boy jumped the fence to get into the waterpark, then entered the pool’s deep end and drowned. His death has been ruled an accident.

The boy’s identity will not be released at the family’s request. Authorities did confirm he recently started school at Woodrow Wilson Junior High.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

