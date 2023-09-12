Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Aulander police release victim’s name, details in weekend murder

SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AULANDER, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Aulander have released more information on this weekend’s deadly shooting.

Chief Eddie Hoggard says Preston Jones was shot while walking on the sidewalk on South Commerce Street.

The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

The chief said it was a drive-by shooting and two homes with people inside were also struck by the gunfire. He said no one inside the homes was injured.

“Well I was in the room watching a football game, I heard a “bang bang” just a few shots and then it sounded like a war went off and I was sitting in my recliner and I dove onto the floor,” neighbor Ronald Poppell said.

Outside, the homeowner said that he found that what looked like a young man had been hit by gunfire, with multiple bullet casings surrounding the area.

“There must have been, I mean they were strung down the street this way. But there must have been 15 to 20 right there where he was laying so,” Poppell said.

Hoggard said Jones died at the scene and they’re asking anyone with information on the murder to call the Aulander Police Department at 252-345-0158 or the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 73-year-old woman died in this fire.
Woman killed in weekend Kinston house fire identified
Jordan Meade pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle,...
Death penalty taken off table as Onslow County man admits to killing mom & grandparents
Lee's track remains several hundred miles offshore
Tropical Update: Lee’s track holding well offshore
Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night
Kimberly Pettaway was last seen in the Bridgeton area of Craven County.
Deputies searching for missing Craven County woman

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says work is underway to make one highway...
Three Highway 11 intersections getting safety upgrades
Wall served as the Greenville City Manager from 2017 to 2023.
Greenville city manager announces retirement
Lee's track remains several hundred miles offshore
Tropical Update: Lee’s track holding well offshore
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Nearing 90° Tuesday; Cold front approaching Wednesday