Aulander police release victim’s name, details in weekend murder

AULANDER, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Aulander have released more information on this weekend’s deadly shooting.

Chief Eddie Hoggard says Preston Jones was shot while walking on the sidewalk on South Commerce Street.

The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

The chief said it was a drive-by shooting and two homes with people inside were also struck by the gunfire. He said no one inside the homes was injured.

“Well I was in the room watching a football game, I heard a “bang bang” just a few shots and then it sounded like a war went off and I was sitting in my recliner and I dove onto the floor,” neighbor Ronald Poppell said.

Outside, the homeowner said that he found that what looked like a young man had been hit by gunfire, with multiple bullet casings surrounding the area.

“There must have been, I mean they were strung down the street this way. But there must have been 15 to 20 right there where he was laying so,” Poppell said.

Hoggard said Jones died at the scene and they’re asking anyone with information on the murder to call the Aulander Police Department at 252-345-0158 or the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.

