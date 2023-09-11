Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cold front Wednesday brings rain chances and better weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Heat and humidity lingers for a couple more days. Highs stay near 90 and overnight lows near 70 until Wednesday’s front arrives. While there could be a shower or storm on Tuesday, the best chance for rain arrives on Wednesday. Scattered storms will develop through the day as the front pushes through. Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats. Behind the front, temperatures drop and lower humidity arrives. Windy conditions Thursday and Friday help push in the nicer air. Great weather will linger into the weekend before heat and humidity push back in ahead of another cold front early next week.

As for Lee, we’ll be watching it pass by later this week. Most probably won’t notice it passing by except for a few windy days. Outer Banks will see the worst of the wind. We’re expecting sustained winds out of the north at 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Thursday and Friday. Other spots in the area will be windy but nothing beyond a typical windy day. Ocean conditions will be dangerous all week. Even with sunshine and nice temperatures arriving, we’ll see high rip current risks and higher-than-normal waves. Beach erosion and maybe some coastal flooding during the strongest winds will need to be watched for.

