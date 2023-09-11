Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Writers Guild of America to protest ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

FILE - WGA is planning to protest "The Drew Barrymore Show."
FILE - WGA is planning to protest "The Drew Barrymore Show."(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Writers Guild of America is taking a stand against “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Production on Barrymore’s namesake television show will start soon.

On Sunday, Barrymore posted a message on Instagram saying she stands in “solidarity with the strike.” However, WGA says any sort of writing done on the show violates its strike rules and that they are protesting the move.

The guild, which has more than 11,000 members, went on strike May 2.

So far, there is no word on a possible end date to the strike.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night
Lee's track continues to run well offshore of North Carolina late week
Tropical Update: Lee’s track staying well offshore; Big surf and dangerous rips building this week
Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue
One woman is dead following electrical fire in Lenoir County
Investigation underway following shooting that left one man injured
Bertie County shooting leaves one man injured
ECU loses to Marshall in home opener
Marshall defeats ECU in home opener

Latest News

This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Escaped murderer slips out of search area, changes appearance and tries to contact former co-workers
The former roommate of an escaped murderer in Pennsylvania is helping police with the search....
Former roommate of escaped murderer helping police with search
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia to meet Putin, Moscow and Pyongyang confirm
Twin towers billowing smoke on 9/11
Americans look back on the horror and legacy of 9/11
Ceremonies to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks are happening in New York,...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 9/11 ceremonies