Woman killed in weekend Kinston house fire identified

A 73-year-old woman died in this fire.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The victim in this weekend’s deadly house fire in Kinston has been identified.

An obituary confirms that Thelma Gooding died in her Clifton Terrace home on Saturday.

Kinston firefighters said they found the 73-year-old woman’s body inside the home while fighting the fire that morning.

The woman died from smoke inhalation and the cause of the fire was due to an overloaded drop cord in the main bedroom, the fire department said.

WITN has asked Kinston officials if there were working smoke detectors inside the home or not.

Gooding lived in the home by herself and her funeral arrangements are incomplete.

