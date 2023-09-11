Advertise With Us
Three Highway 11 intersections getting safety upgrades

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three intersections on a busy highway in Lenoir County are getting safety upgrades.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says work is underway to make one highway crossover on Highway 11 a reduced conflict intersection, while two other nearby crossovers will be closed.

The intersection outside of Grifton for Highway 118 is getting the safety upgrade. Drivers on Highway 11 will only be able to make right turns, while those on Highway 118 won’t be allowed to go straight across Highway 11. Instead, they will make a right turn and make a U-turn at new crossovers.

Two other close intersections, Harvey Rouse Road and Creek Road, will have their existing median crossovers removed, forcing traffic to go down and make U-turns as well.

The DOT says the improvements will reduce the number and severity of crashes on Highway 11. The work is expected to be completed by November 15th.

