State taking over Nash County DSS after child deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state says it is taking over child welfare services for one Eastern Carolina county.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced today that effective Tuesday it will take over child welfare for Nash County.

“Our top priority is the well-being of children and families in North Carolina, and we take very seriously our role in providing safety for the children involved in the child welfare system,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley. “Taking this urgent, temporary action will help us work collaboratively with Nash County leadership to strengthen the county’s ability to deliver child welfare services and guarantee the safety of children.”

DHHS has been working with the Nash County Department of Social Services since March, but in a statement said the county has not made progress addressing concerns “resulting in a substantial threat to the safety and welfare of children.”

The takeover comes after two children, who were under DSS supervision, were killed by family members, according to authorities. In both cases, WRAL reports that authorities recommended to DSS the children be removed from their homes but that never happened.

DHHS is temporarily taking over the agency under a 2017 state law. Nash County becomes the third local agency to be taken over, the other two were Cherokee County in 2018, and Bertie County last year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.