Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pros and cons of co-signing a loan

20% report that their credit score was lowered after co-signing a loan
What to know before you co-sign a loan
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A little over 20% of American adults have co-signed a credit line for family or friends, according to Bankrate.

Co-signers personally guarantee the debt and can be legally required to repay the total amount, plus any fees or penalties if the original borrower cannot pay, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), while having no claim to the items or property being financed.

According to Bankrate, 29% of all co-signers are parents assisting their adult children.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said it’s nice when parents have the option to assist their children, but cautioned them to carefully consider the impact on their finances before doing so.

“Because once you sign on that dotted line and you are co-signing let’s say a car loan, a credit card and personal loan, you are responsible for that,” Dail said. “You are both responsible for that payment.”

Dale said those co-signing for a relative should look at the relative’s credit and past payment histories, and put in writing who’s paying for what.

“If you are late or they forget about it, or if people forget about it, it will affect your credit score,” Dale explained. “In fact, payment history is the number one thing that lenders do look at when it comes to your overall credit score.”

According to the FTC, lenders also count the amount of co-signed loans towards the debt ratio of the co-signer. For example, if someone co-signs for a $30,000 car loan for their child, then that loan shows up on their credit report and the amount is added to the co-signers total debt load.

NerdWallet has a helpful article – “Co-Signing a Loan: Risks and Benefits” – for those considering whether to co-sign a loan.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night
The official data and track of Hurricane Margot as of the 5 p.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Margot becomes a hurricane; Lee maintains track
Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue
One woman is dead following electrical fire in Lenoir County
Investigation underway following shooting that left one man injured
Bertie County shooting leaves one man injured
Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers

Latest News

NCDHHS
State taking over Nash County DSS after child deaths
The official data and track of Hurricane Margot as of the 5 p.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Margot becomes a hurricane; Lee maintains track
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Trump...
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case
Ed Sheeran crashed a Las Vegas wedding and serenaded the couple during the ceremony.
Ed Sheeran crashes wedding, serenades couple
Gente camina entre los escombros causados por el terremoto, en la ciudad de Amizmiz, cerca de...
Dozens of remote Moroccan villages struggle in aftermath of devastating earthquake