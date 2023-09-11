Onslow County man accused of killing mom, grandparents in court this afternoon

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man accused of killing three family members three years ago will be in court later today.

Jordan Meade is charged with killing his mother and grandparents on March 26, 2020.

Deputies said the grandparents, Geraldine and Emmitt Hawks, were found dead in a house on Birchwood Lane, while Meade’s mother, Jackqueline, was discovered shot in the home next door.

The man was arrested in Burlington after police found his abandoned vehicle.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said Meade will appear with his attorneys at 2:00 p.m. before a Superior Court judge.

