New Bern firefighters climb 110 Flights of Stairs to Honor 9/11

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters across the east are paying tribute to the brave firefighters who paid the ultimate price on Sept. 11th.

Capt. Steve Jasset and Josh Forbis of the New Bern Fire Dept. climbed 110 flights of stairs at Twin Rivers YMCA wearing roughly 100 pounds of their fire fighting gear for most of it. That’s the equivalent to the amount of flights some firefighters risked their lives to climb and save people in the World Trade Center after terrorist-occupied planes crashed into the buildings.

Jasset said this was his second stair climb, and the first for Forbis. “You got to think about the people that you’re going running towards and the environment that they’re in and they’re usually way worse off than you are so if they can withstand it so can you,” said Jasset.

Reports say the firefighters made it as far as the 78th floor of the World Trade Center in efforts to rescue people trapped in the building.

