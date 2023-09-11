Kinston man charged with sex offenses with underage girl

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old Kinston man has been arrested on sex offense charges against a 13-year-old girl.

On September 3, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office received information from a concerned parent about alleged inappropriate behavior between an adult male and a juvenile female.

The LCSO investigation led to charges against Virgil Chase for attempted statutory sex and indecent liberties with a minor.

Chase is in the Lenoir County Jail on a secured bond.

