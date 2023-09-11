Jacksonville community honors and remembers 9/11 victims in a special ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow Civic Affairs Committee and the City of Jacksonville honored the people who died on September 11, 2001 at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Monday.

Monday marked 22 years since the tragedy where innocent people lost their lives.

September 11 is a dark day in American history, but an opportunity for people to come together and remember loved ones.

Four planes were hijacked, with one hitting the Pentagon, another crashing in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers overtook the hijackers, and two hitting the World Trade Center buildings where nearly 17,000 went in for work.

“I was absolutely dumbfounded,” said Stephan Ryan, a retired Corpsman for the U.S. Navy. “I was heartbroken and for the rest of the day, the whole day was ruined.”

Ryan served his country for 22 years and decided to retire. However, one moment in his life he will never forget is when he found out that planes flew into the World Trade Center buildings.

“It was about 8:47 or 8:48,” said Ryan. “That’s when I saw the first plane go in and saw the tower fall.”

Marcia Wright heard about the news on the radio. She says something fell off her seat and on the floor, and once she picked that item up she heard Peter Jennings voice.

“After I listened to him for a bit, I realized something had happened. I pulled over to the side of the road and the first thing I thought to myself was, ‘Oh my God we are at war.’”

However, one person did not hear it on the radio or the television. Instead, he was in the Pentagon himself at 9:37 in the morning when the third plane hit.

“The plane impacted obviously the E-wing,” said Russell E. Jamison, a retired Lieutenant Colonel for the U.S. Marines. “Portions of the plane made it all the way into the B-wing, so being on the A-wing I was not immediately subject.”

Jamison Jr. explained that in the Marines you learn not to take anything since there’s no room while in uniform. That morning, when the planes were leaving nothing but fire, smoke and crushed buildings, Jamison Jr. said he got used to leaving his keys and wallet behind.

“When I left the building, guess where my keys and wallet are,” said Jamison Jr. “Not with me and never recovered. When it came time to leave that day, I couldn’t drive my truck or buy a pass for the subway because I didn’t have money or my car keys.”

The actions of the hijackers left nearly 3,000 people killed in lower Manhattan.

“It was real, and I just hurt so much and I just pray every day that the families are never forgotten and the perished people are never forgotten,” said Ryan.

Jamison Jr. shared that every year on September 11, he writes his thoughts and what he remembers in a journal. He says the entries vary from how it was a beautiful sunny day to how Tobey Keith captured the moment and feelings in his songs attributed to this dark day.

