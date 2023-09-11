ENC AT THREE kicks off new weekly segment called “HELP ME, N.C.”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE kicks off a new weekly segment called “HELP ME, N.C.”

Just so you know, the “N.C.” does NOT stand for North Carolina but instead “Natalie and Charlie.” Clever right? :)

It’s a segment where YOU the viewer get to ask the questions and WE answer them!

View the segment ABOVE to see if your questions made it to air...

MASSIVE SHOUT OUTS to: Chad Landen, D-Scott Perkins, Carlena Braxton, Kimberly Duresky and Judson Simpson!

If you want to ask a question next week, follow WITN’s Natalie Parsons page and keep a watchful eye out as to when submissions are OPEN.

(Hint hint: Starting on Sunday.)

HELP ME, N.C. (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.