Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ENC AT THREE kicks off new weekly segment called “HELP ME, N.C.”

Viewers ask the questions and your hosts Natalie Parsons & Charlie Ironmonger answer them!
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE kicks off a new weekly segment called “HELP ME, N.C.”

Just so you know, the “N.C.” does NOT stand for North Carolina but instead “Natalie and Charlie.” Clever right? :)

It’s a segment where YOU the viewer get to ask the questions and WE answer them!

View the segment ABOVE to see if your questions made it to air...

MASSIVE SHOUT OUTS to: Chad Landen, D-Scott Perkins, Carlena Braxton, Kimberly Duresky and Judson Simpson!

If you want to ask a question next week, follow WITN’s Natalie Parsons page and keep a watchful eye out as to when submissions are OPEN.

(Hint hint: Starting on Sunday.)

HELP ME, N.C.
HELP ME, N.C.(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night
The official data and track of Hurricane Lee as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Lee expected to stay off our coast, but rip current danger set to increase
Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue
One woman is dead following electrical fire in Lenoir County
Investigation underway following shooting that left one man injured
Bertie County shooting leaves one man injured
Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers

Latest News

Kimberly Pettaway was last seen in the Bridgeton area of Craven County.
Deputies searching for missing Craven County woman
ENC AT THREE: HELP ME, N.C. (9.11.2023)
Atlantic Beach
Crystal Coast sees another drowning
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says work is underway to make one highway...
Three Highway 11 intersections getting safety upgrades