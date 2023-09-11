Advertise With Us
ECU vs. Appalachian State Coverage On WITN

ECU vs App State 2023
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will travel to face the Mountaineers of Appalachian State University in Boone on September 16 at 3:30 p.m. Eric Gullickson from WITN will be heading to Kidd Brewer Stadium to cover the game.

WITN’s coverage will include the following times:

9/15 WITN News @ 3p, 4p, 5p, 6p & 11p

9/16 WITN News @ 6p & 11p

The game will be televised on ESPN+. WITN’s coverage of the game is sponsored by 264 Shoes And Apparel.

