Deputies searching for missing Craven County woman

Kimberly Pettaway was last seen in the Bridgeton area of Craven County.
Kimberly Pettaway was last seen in the Bridgeton area of Craven County.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Craven County are looking for a missing woman.

Kimberly Pettaway was last seen in the Bridgeton area of Craven County.

There is no clothing information or a possible direction of travel for the 33-year-old New Bern woman.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Pettaway should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.

