Deputies searching for missing Craven County woman
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Craven County are looking for a missing woman.
Kimberly Pettaway was last seen in the Bridgeton area of Craven County.
There is no clothing information or a possible direction of travel for the 33-year-old New Bern woman.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Pettaway should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.