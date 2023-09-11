Deputies searching for missing Craven County woman

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Craven County are looking for a missing woman.

Kimberly Pettaway was last seen in the Bridgeton area of Craven County.

There is no clothing information or a possible direction of travel for the 33-year-old New Bern woman.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Pettaway should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.