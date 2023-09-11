Crystal Coast sees another drowning

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities do not believe rip currents were the cause of a drowning over the weekend on the Crystal Coast.

Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Michael Simpson said firefighters found the body of the 49-year-old man around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man was discovered face down just west of the Oceanana Pier, some 50 yards offshore.

Two rescue swimers brought the victim to shore and despite CPR efforts, the man died at Carteret Health Care.

Simpson would not release the man’s name nor where he was from.

