City of Greenville’s efforts to reduce flooding and insurance rates

House raised due to floods.
By Baileigh Bockover
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -According to the city of Greenville, residents within the city will soon see a decrease in flood insurance rates due to flood management procedures implemented by the City’s Engineering Department.

Beginning October first, the City’s rating in the Community Rating System (CRS) will improve from a class 7 to a class 5. This two-classification jump will lead to a 25 percent decrease in flood insurance premiums.

According to FEMA, the CRS is a voluntary program that recognizes and encourages flood procedures that exceed the minimum requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

City officials say due to the amount of loss the city has encountered over the years due to major inundation, this plan will help tackle flood-risk areas and lower homeowners rates.

“I think it’s nice for the public to know that the city and your tax money is actually going towards things that help the general public like it should,” Greenville Public Information Officer, Brock Letchworth said.

According to Letchworth, the city was proactive and came up with a public information plan for this issue which helped lead to the city improving their CRS rating.

According to the FEMA website:

In CRS communities, flood insurance premium rates are discounted to reflect the reduced flood risk resulting from the community’s efforts that address the three goals of the program:

  1. Reduce and avoid flood damage to insurable property
  2. Strengthen and support the insurance aspects of the National Flood Insurance Program
  3. Foster comprehensive floodplain management

The city hopes to have more opportunities for homeowners to be protected and pay less.

