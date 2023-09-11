Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Summer time air lingers for a few more days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While the heat and humidity won’t be nearly as oppressive as what we’ve seen at times over the past several weeks, they will both be present as we start the week. Highs today and tomorrow will reach the upper 80s with humidity high enough to make it feel like we are in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will lead to a slight chance of isolated storms later today, but coverage will be minimal. We’ll rinse and repeat today’s forecast again tomorrow before heavier showers move into the area Wednesday.

A frontal system will make its presence felt here in the East by way of thunderstorms and cool air trailing the rain. Highs on Wednesday will still reach the mid to upper 80s thanks to the later arrival time of the rain, but once the drops start falling it will mark the arrival of a cold front that sends temperatures towards autumn like levels. Thursday and Friday’s high temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s, creating the crisp feeling fall mornings here in the East are famous for. In fact, this cooler air mass will stick around through the upcoming weekend. We won’t see rain again until the start of next week, which will be a welcome sight after the downpours we experienced this past Saturday.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.