Cape Hatteras National Seashore warns visitors of distant Hurricane Lee

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Even with Hurricane Lee a good distance away, experts are warning of dangerous forecasted ocean conditions.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore is urging visitors to avoid swimming in the ocean until dangerous conditions caused by Hurricane Lee have improved.

They expect large breaking waves, life-threatening rip currents, beach erosion, ocean overwash, and flooding to persist into the weekend. This was reported through the National Weather Service’s Newport/Morehead City Weather Reporting Office.

To view the daily beach conditions forecast, visit the Love The Beach, Respect The Ocean website.

