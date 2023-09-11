BBQ fundraiser to be held Monday to help local firefighter fighting cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The community is coming together for one Eastern Carolina firefighter who is currently battling a very rare cancer.

Jack Mozingo has been with Greenville Fire/Rescue for over the past 15 years. Unfortunately, Jack and his family are experiencing the hardship of Jack being diagnosed with cancer that has now spread to his bones, lungs, colon, and thyroid.

A fundraiser at Mission BBQ in Greenville will be held Monday, Sep. 11th for Mozingo in hopes to help him and his family facing numerous medical bills and travel expenses to visit a cancer specialist in New York State.

All monetary donations and a percentage of red cup sales collected at Mission BBQ on Monday will go directly to help support jack’s medical and travel expenses.

The fundraiser will last all day. In a Facebook post on Greenville Fire/Rescue’s page, they say if you are unable to attend Mission BBQ tomorrow but would like to donate, you can donate via check by stopping by Station 1 located at 500 South Greene Street and make your checks out to the Greenville Firefighters Benevolent Fund.

You can also donate directly to Jack his Cash App: $JackMozingo.

