Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

BBQ fundraiser to be held Monday to help local firefighter fighting cancer

Greenville Fire/Rescue
Greenville Fire/Rescue(Greenville Fire/Rescue)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The community is coming together for one Eastern Carolina firefighter who is currently battling a very rare cancer.

Jack Mozingo has been with Greenville Fire/Rescue for over the past 15 years. Unfortunately, Jack and his family are experiencing the hardship of Jack being diagnosed with cancer that has now spread to his bones, lungs, colon, and thyroid.

A fundraiser at Mission BBQ in Greenville will be held Monday, Sep. 11th for Mozingo in hopes to help him and his family facing numerous medical bills and travel expenses to visit a cancer specialist in New York State.

All monetary donations and a percentage of red cup sales collected at Mission BBQ on Monday will go directly to help support jack’s medical and travel expenses.

The fundraiser will last all day. In a Facebook post on Greenville Fire/Rescue’s page, they say if you are unable to attend Mission BBQ tomorrow but would like to donate, you can donate via check by stopping by Station 1 located at 500 South Greene Street and make your checks out to the Greenville Firefighters Benevolent Fund.

You can also donate directly to Jack his Cash App: $JackMozingo.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee remains a Category 3 hurricane and will pass east of North Carolina this week.
Tropical Update: Lee to bring high rip current risks and coastal issues despite passing well east of ENC
Melanie Chavez and Jakeivyn Clinton
DEPUTIES: Two charged in Beaufort County after traffic stops lead to fentanyl discovery
Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue
One woman is dead following electrical fire in Lenoir County
Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night
Cape Lookout Lighthouse
National Park Service to close Cape Lookout Beaufort visitor center, ferry likely to follow

Latest News

Nashville Walmart
Nash County law enforcement investigates bomb threat at Nashville Walmart
Bertie County shooting leaves one man injured
Bertie County shooting leaves one man injured
SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night
SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night
One man in hospital after Greene County shooting
One man in hospital after Greene County shooting