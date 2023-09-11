Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Americans look back on the horror and legacy of 9/11

Twin towers billowing smoke on 9/11
Twin towers billowing smoke on 9/11(Michael Foran / CC BY 2.0)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - People are gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Commemorations are planned at the attack sites at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and in many other places.

President Joe Biden is due to join service members and their families at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage, Alaska. His visit is a reminder that the impact of 9/11 was felt in every corner of the nation, however remote.

The hijacked-plane attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives and reshaped American foreign policy and domestic fears.

Biden highlights business deals and pays respects at John McCain memorial to wrap up Vietnam visit

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night
Lee's track continues to run well offshore of North Carolina late week
Tropical Update: Lee’s track staying well offshore; Big surf and dangerous rips building this week
Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue
One woman is dead following electrical fire in Lenoir County
Investigation underway following shooting that left one man injured
Bertie County shooting leaves one man injured
ECU loses to Marshall in home opener
Marshall defeats ECU in home opener

Latest News

Lee's track continues to run well offshore of North Carolina late week
Tropical Update: Lee’s track staying well offshore; Big surf and dangerous rips building this week
Local ceremonies to be held to remember victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
9/11 events hosted across Eastern North Carolina on Monday
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy Monday on tap; Rain chance coming Wednesday
First Alert Forecast For September 11, 2023
First Alert Forecast For September 11, 2023