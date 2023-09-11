9/11 events hosted across Eastern North Carolina on Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Several communities in the east are coming together to remember those lost on September 11th, 2001.

In Havelock, there will be a memorial service at the corner of Highway 70 and Cunningham Boulevard. There will be a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m., when the first plane contacted the tower. Following the moment of silence, there will be words of comfort offered from officer Nolan Coffey.

Meanwhile in Jacksonville, the Onslow County Government along with Camp Lejeune and the city of Jacksonville will hold their patriot day observance at 8:15 a.m. It will feature members of the honor guard from Jacksonville Public Safety, Police, and Fire departments. The ceremony will honor those lost on 9/11, as well as in the war on terror. The event will take place at the 9/11 Memorial Beam at Lejeune Memorial Gardens.

And in New Bern at 8:30 a.m., a wreath laying ceremony will take place at Memorial Park, located at 420 Broad Street, next to the New Bern Firemen’s Museum.

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the deadly attack.

