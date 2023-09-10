Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Fall air is on the way after a warm and humid start to the week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ll start the week off warm and humid. Rain chances remain spotty until the best chance comes Wednesday with our next cold front. Even with the front, storms could be scattered rather than widespread. Windy conditions Thursday and Friday bring in low humidity and comfortable temperatures. We’ll wake up to 50s Friday and it’ll last most of the weekend.

Lee is taking its time. It will make a slow turn north through the middle of the week before splitting Bermuda and the Outer Banks. A path similar to Franklin a few weeks ago and like Franklin, our impacts look about the same: high rip current risks as large swells generated by Lee arrive at the coast, ocean overwash/beach erosion, and windy conditions. Winds on the Outer Banks could be as high as 25-35 mph sustained Thursday and Friday with gusts up to 40 mph. If you are planning to travel to the Crystal Coast or Outer Banks in the next week, please avoid the water unless beach flags say otherwise. Rip currents are narrow channels of water, that flow away from the main shoreline. If you are caught in a rip current, it is important to remain calm and swim parallel to shore. Never swim against a rip current!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.