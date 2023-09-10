SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night

AULANDER, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead following a Saturday night shooting in Bertie County.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said that the homicide happened on the 400 block of Commerce Street in Aulander.

Ruffin deferred further details to the Aulander Police Department which WITN has been unable to reach.

Reporter Baileigh Bockover found the home the shooting victim was discovered in front of.

The homeowner said that he was watching football Saturday night around 11:00 when shots rang out and gunfire struck his home multiple times.

Outside, the homeowner said that he found that what looked like a young man had been hit by gunfire.

We’re told that police and EMS arrived and that the man lying in front of his home appeared to be dead.

We’ll update this story when we’ve been able to speak to Aulander police about the case.

