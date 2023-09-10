Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Panthers lose to Atlanta in season opener

Carolina Panthers fall to the Atlanta Falcons in season opener on Sunday
Carolina Panthers fall to the Atlanta Falcons in season opener on Sunday(Chris Carlson | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, G.A. (WITN) - The Carolina Panthers started their season off with a tough loss against the Atlanta Georgia Falcons with a score of 24-10.

The Panthers took on the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday at 1 p.m.

This was the first time NFL’s No. 1 draft pick, Bryce Young took the field as the face of the franchise.

The Panthers will play the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sep. 18th at 7:15 p.m. in Charlotte for their next divisional round match up.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of the 11 AM update on Hurricane Lee from the National Hurricane Center, the storm has been...
Tropical Update: Lee has restrengthened back to major hurricane status Sunday morning
Melanie Chavez and Jakeivyn Clinton
DEPUTIES: Two charged in Beaufort County after traffic stops lead to fentanyl discovery
Cape Lookout Lighthouse
National Park Service to close Cape Lookout Beaufort visitor center, ferry likely to follow
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue
One woman is dead following electrical fire in Lenoir County

Latest News

Duke's Jordan Waters (7) and Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown late in the...
21st ranked Duke football rolls over Lafayette
Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) looks to throw as Tennessee State's Monroe Beard III (3) defends...
10th ranked Notre Dame tops NC State
UNC QB Drake Maye after the Heels double overtime victory over App State
17th ranked UNC Football survives App State in Double Overtime
Marshall tops ECU with big fourth quarter
Big plays in the fourth quarter doom ECU against Marshall in home opener