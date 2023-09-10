Panthers lose to Atlanta in season opener

ATLANTA, G.A. (WITN) - The Carolina Panthers started their season off with a tough loss against the Atlanta Georgia Falcons with a score of 24-10.

The Panthers took on the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday at 1 p.m.

This was the first time NFL’s No. 1 draft pick, Bryce Young took the field as the face of the franchise.

The Panthers will play the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sep. 18th at 7:15 p.m. in Charlotte for their next divisional round match up.

