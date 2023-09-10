One man in hospital after Greene County shooting

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Maury area on Friday, Sep. 8th around 7:40 p.m. to a call of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Jeremiah Raynor of Williamston, who drove his car to Maury Mini Mart after being shot near Langley Street.

Officials say multiple gunshots were heard in the area before Raynor drove to the store.

EMS took Raynor to ECU Health Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Matt Sasser told WITN that the shooting is still under investigation as investigators continue to look for the shooter and a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (252)-747-3411 or email at gcso@greenecountync.gov.

A reward will be offered for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest.

