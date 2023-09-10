Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

One man in hospital after Greene County shooting

Greene County shooting puts 21-year-old in hospital
Greene County shooting puts 21-year-old in hospital(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Maury area on Friday, Sep. 8th around 7:40 p.m. to a call of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Jeremiah Raynor of Williamston, who drove his car to Maury Mini Mart after being shot near Langley Street.

Officials say multiple gunshots were heard in the area before Raynor drove to the store.

EMS took Raynor to ECU Health Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Matt Sasser told WITN that the shooting is still under investigation as investigators continue to look for the shooter and a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (252)-747-3411 or email at gcso@greenecountync.gov.

A reward will be offered for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of the 11 AM update on Hurricane Lee from the National Hurricane Center, the storm has been...
Tropical Update: Lee has restrengthened back to major hurricane status Sunday morning
Melanie Chavez and Jakeivyn Clinton
DEPUTIES: Two charged in Beaufort County after traffic stops lead to fentanyl discovery
Cape Lookout Lighthouse
National Park Service to close Cape Lookout Beaufort visitor center, ferry likely to follow
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue
One woman is dead following electrical fire in Lenoir County

Latest News

Investigation underway following shooting that left one man injured
Bertie County shooting leaves one man injured
A man was shot and killed in front of the white house on the left on Commerce Street in...
SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night
As of the 11 AM update on Hurricane Lee from the National Hurricane Center, the storm has been...
Tropical Update: Lee has restrengthened back to major hurricane status Sunday morning
Dustin Staples
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Morning showers tapers off to afternoon clouds; Partly sunny skies this week