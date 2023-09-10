Nash County law enforcement investigates bomb threat at Nashville Walmart

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Walmart in Nashville was evacuated for a bomb threat around 5:23 p.m. according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

NCSO’s Detective Macie Hasty told WITN the Walmart on 1205 Eastern Ave cleared out customers and cashiers around 5:30 on Sunday evening due to a bomb threat they believe was called in by a child.

Hasty says the Walmart was shutdown for roughly an hour as law enforcement worked to investigate. During that time, they encouraged people to stay clear of the area.

Since then, the Walmart has reopened and there is no threat to the public.

Nashville Police Department responded to the call however, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office was there for an extra set of hands, Hasty said.

This is still an ongoing investigation by the Nashville Police Department.

