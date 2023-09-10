Marshall defeats ECU in home opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina Football Pirates hosted the Marshall University Thundering Herd Saturday at 4 p.m. at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium for the first time this season.

The Pirates fell to Marshall with a score of 31-13 by scoring 3 touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The game aired on ESPNU with Jay Alter and Rene Ingoglia.

