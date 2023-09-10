Advertise With Us
Bertie County shooting leaves one man injured

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in the arm on Monday, September 4th just after 10 p.m.

Bertie County Sheriff’s Office responded to Front Street in Kelford to a shots fired call.

When Deputies were on their way, they received another call on Governors Road in Kelford of a victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Deputies arrived to the home on Governors Road and encountered the victim that was suffering from the gunshot wound.

With the help of family members, deputies were able to identify that the victim was shot on Church Street in Kelford and left the residence after the shooting.

Deputies were not able to obtain any other information to assist with the shots fired and this case is still under investigation by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.

