Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

WITN End Zone 2023 Week 4 - Part Two

Tarboro wins Function at the Junction, Martin Co-op gets first win, and more
WITN ENDZONE Week 4 Part 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 4 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Tarboro 35, SouthWest Edgecombe 20

Washington 12, Kinston 7

Ayden-Grifton 21, Pamlico 12

Wilmington Hoggard 38, J.H. Rose 14

Northern Nash 37, D.H. Conley 12

Wallace-Rose Hill 56, Pender 14

Martin Co-op 24, Southside 6

Parrott Academy 75, Liberty Christian Academy 12

John Paul II 40, Grace Christian 8

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee continues to weaken as a result of wind shear and an eyewall replacement cycle. Lee could...
Tropical Update: Lee weakens to a Category 3 hurricane; High surf and rip currents expected next week
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Cape Lookout Lighthouse
National Park Service to close Cape Lookout Beaufort visitor center, ferry likely to follow
Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close
Edwin Rodriguez
UPDATE: Escaped Duplin County inmate captured

Latest News

End Zone Week 4 Part One
WITN End Zone 2023 Week 4 - Part One
WITN ENDZONE Week 4 Part 2
WITN ENDZONE Week 4 Part 2
WITN ENDZONE Week 4 Part 1
WITN ENDZONE Week 4 Part 1
Conley beats rival and 7th ranked Rose volleyball in five set thriller
Conley beats rival and 7th ranked Rose volleyball in five set thriller