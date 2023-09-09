WITN End Zone 2023 Week 4 - Part Two
Tarboro wins Function at the Junction, Martin Co-op gets first win, and more
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 4 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Tarboro 35, SouthWest Edgecombe 20
Washington 12, Kinston 7
Ayden-Grifton 21, Pamlico 12
Wilmington Hoggard 38, J.H. Rose 14
Northern Nash 37, D.H. Conley 12
Wallace-Rose Hill 56, Pender 14
Martin Co-op 24, Southside 6
Parrott Academy 75, Liberty Christian Academy 12
John Paul II 40, Grace Christian 8
