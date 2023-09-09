Advertise With Us
WITN End Zone 2023 Week 4 - Part One

East Duplin claims Game of the Week, Havelock, Jacksonville and White Oak win at home
WITN ENDZONE Week 4 Part 1
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 4 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

GAME OF THE WEEK

East Duplin 56, Croatan 13

Havelock 20, West Craven 13

Jacksonville 35, West Carteret 8

White Oak 35, Northside-Jacksonville 22

Currituck 45, South Central 13

AREA SCORES

Ayden-Grifton 21, Pamlico County 12

Bertie County 34, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 7

Clinton 47, Whiteville 14

Community Christian 22, Pungo Christian 14

East Duplin 56, Croatan 13

Eastern Wayne 53, Greene Central 26

Elizabeth City Northeastern 52, Rocky Mount 46

Havelock 20, West Craven 13

Holly Ridge Dixon 28, Rocky Point Trask 22

Jacksonville 35, West Carteret 8

Jacksonville White Oak 35, Jacksonville Northside 22

John Paul II Catholic 40, Grace Christian-Raleigh 8

Kinston Parrott Academy 75, Liberty Christian 12

Nash Central 35, Wilson Beddingfield 18

New Bern 49, Knightdale 0

North Duplin 63, Lejeune 20

North Pitt 24, Edenton Holmes 18

Northampton County 20, North Edgecombe 12

Northern Nash 37, Greenville Conley 12

Pinetown Northside 49, Bear Grass 6

Richlands 48, South Lenoir 0

Martin CO-OP 24, Chocowinity Southside 6

Rocky Mount Academy 70, Father Vincent Capodanno 0

South Columbus 61, Rose Hill Union 0

Southern Alamance 22, Southern Nash 15

Southwest Onslow 57, Goldsboro 0

Tarboro 35, SouthWest Edgecombe 20

Topsail 34, Swansboro 7

Wallace-Rose Hill 56, Pender County 14

Warsaw Kenan 42, East Bladen 14

Washington 12, Kinston 7

Wilmington Hoggard 38, Greenville Rose 14

