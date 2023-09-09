WITN End Zone 2023 Week 4 - Part One
East Duplin claims Game of the Week, Havelock, Jacksonville and White Oak win at home
GAME OF THE WEEK
AREA SCORES
Ayden-Grifton 21, Pamlico County 12
Bertie County 34, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 7
Clinton 47, Whiteville 14
Community Christian 22, Pungo Christian 14
East Duplin 56, Croatan 13
Eastern Wayne 53, Greene Central 26
Elizabeth City Northeastern 52, Rocky Mount 46
Havelock 20, West Craven 13
Holly Ridge Dixon 28, Rocky Point Trask 22
Jacksonville 35, West Carteret 8
Jacksonville White Oak 35, Jacksonville Northside 22
John Paul II Catholic 40, Grace Christian-Raleigh 8
Kinston Parrott Academy 75, Liberty Christian 12
Nash Central 35, Wilson Beddingfield 18
New Bern 49, Knightdale 0
North Duplin 63, Lejeune 20
North Pitt 24, Edenton Holmes 18
Northampton County 20, North Edgecombe 12
Northern Nash 37, Greenville Conley 12
Pinetown Northside 49, Bear Grass 6
Richlands 48, South Lenoir 0
Martin CO-OP 24, Chocowinity Southside 6
Rocky Mount Academy 70, Father Vincent Capodanno 0
South Columbus 61, Rose Hill Union 0
Southern Alamance 22, Southern Nash 15
Southwest Onslow 57, Goldsboro 0
Tarboro 35, SouthWest Edgecombe 20
Topsail 34, Swansboro 7
Wallace-Rose Hill 56, Pender County 14
Warsaw Kenan 42, East Bladen 14
Washington 12, Kinston 7
Wilmington Hoggard 38, Greenville Rose 14
