Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Periodic showers and storms through the evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN)- Showers and storms certainly fired up earlier this afternoon across the east as surface daytime heating and a stationary boundary helped to increase moisture throughout the day. The storms at one point were heavy enough to cause a weather delay at the Marshall vs Pirates Football Game.

For tonight, we will continue to see opportunities for a few showers and storms across the area. Some of the storms may produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. Overnight temperatures will drop to the low to mid 70s with a southerly breeze around 5 to 10 mph.

Another repeat arrives Sunday, as afternoon showers/storms fire up in the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the mid 80s and overnight lows near 70°, as muggy conditions filter in.

Shower and storm chances will gradually decrease throughout the first half of the week as daytime temperatures approach the mid to high 80s. The focus will then shift to the tropics as Hurricane Lee’s closest pass between The Carolinas and Bermuda mid to late next week will sponsor high surf and rip currents. Most of the general forecast guidance keep Lee away from Eastern NC. However, we still need to closely monitor the large scale pattern helping to steer Lee over the next several days.

