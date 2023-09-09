Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

More than 1,300 cyclists to ride in Bike MS: Historic New Bern ride

Cyclists prepare to ride in the 35th Annual Bike MS event.
By Celeste Ford
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A city in the east is gearing up for hundreds of cyclists to take to the streets for a good cause this weekend.

Preparations were underway Friday morning at Union Point Park in New Bern for the 2023 Bike MS: Historic New Bern Ride.

On Saturday and Sunday, more than 1,300 cyclists will ride 30, 50, 75 or 100 miles to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis.

Yardnique Team Captain Fran Hughes says it’s an honor to have participated the past 15 years for someone very special in her life.C

“I have a really good friend, a dear friend, who has MS and it means a lot to me,” said Hughes. “It means a lot that I am able to ride, and that I’m able to show up everyday when other people can’t.”

Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic, unpredictable disease of the central nervous system. Most people are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, and it affects women three times more than men.

Director of Bike MS of the Greater Carolinas, Casey Svanda, says the money raised from the Eastern Carolina event will go to the National MS Society.

“Bike MS: Historic Ride is our number 8 revenue Bike MS in the country, so we have 26 states represented. it’s on the map across the nation for Bike MS, so if people want to definitely try out New Bern, and so it’s really exciting to see people come in from across the country and ride in New Bern this weekend,” said Svanda.

Each year, nearly 56,000 cyclists and more than 5,000 teams across the country ride together to change the world for people living with Multiple Sclerosis.

“I know that we’re getting close to a cure, and it used to be a death sentence. It is no longer a death sentence. We are getting much much closer to a cure because of events like this,” says Hughes.

The National MS Society funds cutting-edge research, drives change through advocacy and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of the 5 PM update, Lee is continuing to stay a category 4 storm and could weaken to a...
Tropical Update: Lee continues to stay a Cat. 4 and could weaken next week
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Cape Lookout Lighthouse
National Park Service to close Cape Lookout Beaufort visitor center, ferry likely to follow
Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead...
UPDATE: Deputies release names in Edgecombe County suspected murder-suicide
Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close

Latest News

Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close
Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close
Holly Ridge man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Holly Ridge man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Beaufort tourists saddened by the closing of Cape Lookout visitor center, hopes ferry continues...
Cape Lookout Visitor Center Closing
Little Inn celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.
New Washington inn is first new business on section of Main Street in almost 90 years