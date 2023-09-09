More than 1,300 cyclists to ride in Bike MS: Historic New Bern ride

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A city in the east is gearing up for hundreds of cyclists to take to the streets for a good cause this weekend.

Preparations were underway Friday morning at Union Point Park in New Bern for the 2023 Bike MS: Historic New Bern Ride.

On Saturday and Sunday, more than 1,300 cyclists will ride 30, 50, 75 or 100 miles to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis.

Yardnique Team Captain Fran Hughes says it’s an honor to have participated the past 15 years for someone very special in her life.C

“I have a really good friend, a dear friend, who has MS and it means a lot to me,” said Hughes. “It means a lot that I am able to ride, and that I’m able to show up everyday when other people can’t.”

Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic, unpredictable disease of the central nervous system. Most people are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, and it affects women three times more than men.

Director of Bike MS of the Greater Carolinas, Casey Svanda, says the money raised from the Eastern Carolina event will go to the National MS Society.

“Bike MS: Historic Ride is our number 8 revenue Bike MS in the country, so we have 26 states represented. it’s on the map across the nation for Bike MS, so if people want to definitely try out New Bern, and so it’s really exciting to see people come in from across the country and ride in New Bern this weekend,” said Svanda.

Each year, nearly 56,000 cyclists and more than 5,000 teams across the country ride together to change the world for people living with Multiple Sclerosis.

“I know that we’re getting close to a cure, and it used to be a death sentence. It is no longer a death sentence. We are getting much much closer to a cure because of events like this,” says Hughes.

The National MS Society funds cutting-edge research, drives change through advocacy and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives.

