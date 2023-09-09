Advertise With Us
Man in custody in connection to shooting near White Oak HS

Terence McNair
Terence McNair(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a shooting near an Onslow County high school.

Terence Lee McNair Jr. was arrested Friday evening and is being held under a $50K secured bond.

He is facing a long list of charges in connection to the shooting, including accessory to assault with a deadly weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Five juveniles were arrested and charged Friday afternoon for the shooting.

A 15-year-old girl was hurt in the shooting near White Oak High School on August 29th.

McNair’s charges are listed below.

  • Accessory After the Fact to Assault with a Deadly Weapon With the Intent to Kill
  • Accessory After the Fact to Discharging a Firearm Within an Enclosure to Insight Fear
  • Accessory After the Fact to Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Property
  • Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (three counts)

