Man in custody in connection to shooting near White Oak HS

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a shooting near an Onslow County high school.

Terence Lee McNair Jr. was arrested Friday evening and is being held under a $50K secured bond.

He is facing a long list of charges in connection to the shooting, including accessory to assault with a deadly weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Five juveniles were arrested and charged Friday afternoon for the shooting.

A 15-year-old girl was hurt in the shooting near White Oak High School on August 29th.

McNair’s charges are listed below.

Accessory After the Fact to Assault with a Deadly Weapon With the Intent to Kill

Accessory After the Fact to Discharging a Firearm Within an Enclosure to Insight Fear

Accessory After the Fact to Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Property

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (three counts)

