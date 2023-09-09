Advertise With Us
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

David “Dave” Lee Roseby, 68
David "Dave" Lee Roseby, 68
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing 68-year-old man.

David or “Dave” Lee Roseby was last seen in the La Grange area by family members on August 15.

He is five foot, four inches tall, has grey close-cut hair and a grey mustache.

They say he frequently wears a baseball cap and is likely wearing apparel with the Pittsburg Steelers NFL logo on it.

If you have seen Roseby, please call 911, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 559-6118 or Lenoir County Crimestoppers at (252) 523-4444.

