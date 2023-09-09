Advertise With Us
One woman is dead following electrical fire in Lenoir County

Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue
Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue(Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One woman was killed in a house fire in Kinston on Saturday morning, according to Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue.

Officials say they responded to the house fire at 1006 Clifton Terrace on Saturday at 8:45 a.m.

Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue Chief Damien Locklear told WITN they found a 73-year-old woman dead while fighting the fire and that no other people lived in the home.

The woman died due to smoke inhalation, according to Locklear.

The family of the victim has been notified however, Locklear says her name is yet to be released until they ensure all family is aware.

The fire was found to be an electrical fire due to an overloaded drop cord and it happened in the main bedroom. The fire has been deemed accidental.

Locklear says the investigation included the North Carolina SBI, North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue’s Origin and Cause Fire Investigation Team.

Kinston Police also responded to the call along with Hugo Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, North Lenoir Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, and Lenoir County Emergency Medical Services.

