Greenville Police investigate armed robbery Friday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed someone at gunpoint.

An ECU alert sent out Friday around 11:30 p.m. says the alleged robbery happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd Street and Eastern Street.

The suspect was last seen heading toward 1st Street on foot from the intersection of 2nd and Eastern Streets.

He is described by Greenville Police as a 6-foot black male wearing all black with a black durag.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or you can use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.

