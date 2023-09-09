ECU hosts Marshall in home opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Football is back and following a tough loss against Michigan, the Pirates finally took their home field Saturday.

Fans were filled with anticipation and showcased what it means to be a part of Pirate Nation during the opening home game.

Saturday, September 9th at 4 p.m. the Dowdy-Ficklen stadium came alive with the sounds of fans, the energy of competition, and the unbreakable spirit of ECU pride.

Fans told WITN the matchup against Marshall University was more than just football, but rather a testament to the dedication of players, coaches, and the entire ECU community.

ECU and Marshall fans were tailgating all day before the game, showing up the day before in RVs, setting up tents, food, and outdoor activities.

“We got the radio cranked up, got good food, got beverage of your choice, whatever you like, we got plenty of it and we welcome everybody to come up, even the visiting team they could come up here and blend right in and we welcome them just like anybody else,” tailgater, Brian Fleming said.

ECU fans really showed their spirit in team colors and lifelong support.

“So I started at ECU in ‘95, graduated ‘99 and I’ve missed one home game since that time,” tailgater, Tripp Smith said.

Even with the rain, ECU fans still stuck it through. “It’s thunderstorms, we don’t care, you know. There’ll be a few people out here, we are here regardless of the weather; it could be rain, sleet, snow, hot, we are out here all the time,” tailgater, Georgia Childs said.

ECU’s next stop will be Boone, NC, where the Pirates will face App State Saturday, September 16th at 3:30 pm.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.