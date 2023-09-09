Advertise With Us
Costco worker returns envelope with $4,000 in cash to customer: ‘Happy to help’

Management tracked down the owner using the person’s Costco member ID and store surveillance video.(KFSN)
By KFSN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) – A California Costco employee is being praised for returning an envelope full of cash that he found while on the job in August.

John Sotelo was putting away some cases of water at the Costco store in Clovis, California, when one of the pallets caught his eye.

That’s when he found the envelope stuffed with nearly 4,000.

Sotelo immediately told his managers.

Management tracked down the owner using the person’s Costco member ID and store surveillance video. (KFSN)

They tracked down the owner using the person’s Costco member ID and store surveillance video.

Sotelo said he set a goal for himself back on Aug. 1. He wanted to work hard and keep a positive attitude so he could be named employee of the month.

He accomplished that goal and his name is now on a plaque inside the store.

The customer who lost the money was thankful for Sotelo’s efforts. She said the money was for her kids to go back to school.

Copyright 2023 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

