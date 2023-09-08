Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

World’s tallest dog has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis

Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed...
Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer, according to Guinness World Records.

“Recently, a beloved member of our family, our dear dog Zeus, has been diagnosed with cancer. He has been a loyal and devoted companion, bringing immeasurable joy and comfort to our lives,” owner Brittany Davis said.

Zeus, a 3-year-old Great Dane, was scheduled to have his right front leg removed Friday, Davis said in an update on a GoFundMe post.

After surgery, Zeus could still have to undergo radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

GWR said Zeus was awarded with the record in March 2022 with a height of 3 ft. 5.18 in. He is so big that his water bowl is the kitchen sink.

“Zeus is very stubborn,” Davis told GWR. “He doesn’t do anything unless he wants to. He is also very laid back and loves everybody.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 AM Update on Hurricane Lee from the National Hurricane Center (WITN)
Tropical Update: Lee weakens back to Cat. 4 Status as of 11 AM update Friday
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead...
UPDATE: Deputies release names in Edgecombe County suspected murder-suicide
Cape Lookout Lighthouse
National Park Service to close Cape Lookout Beaufort visitor center, ferry likely to follow
Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close

Latest News

Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close
Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close
Holly Ridge man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Holly Ridge man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Beaufort tourists saddened by the closing of Cape Lookout visitor center, hopes ferry continues...
Cape Lookout Visitor Center Closing
FUR BABY FRIDAY: WITN'S NATALIE PARSONS + CHARLOTTE (9.8.2023)
FUR BABY FRIDAY: CHARLOTTE’s search continues for a forever home
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office released police body camera footage showing the...
GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police officer surrenders on murder charges after fatal shooting of driver