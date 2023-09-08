Search for escaped Duplin County inmate underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement is searching for an escaped inmate this morning in one Eastern Carolina county.

Captain Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says that a command post has been set up in Kenansville to search for the inmate.

The Duplin County Detention Center is located in Kenansville.

Kennedy could not share any other details with our reporter but says that more information is coming soon.

