Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms may impact the east this weekend

Hot temperatures remain until rain arrives this weekend
By Russell James
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first home game of the football season is fast approaching this weekend, and we may have to dodge a few raindrops as we cheer on the Pirates. For this evening at least, expect scattered showers and storms to continue at least for the next few hours, then the storms will be replaced with scattered clouds and clear skies tonight. Overnight lows expected to hover into the low to mid 70s

Heading out the door on Saturday, you may want to grab a poncho and have it on standby in case a few showers and storms triggered by afternoon heating affect a few backyards. Particularly in Greenville, if you plan to tailgate and celebrate the first home game of the season at ECU, be sure to monitor the radar throughout the afternoon hours. Once we lose the heating of the day on Saturday, the chance for showers and storms will decrease.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

