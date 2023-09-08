Pirate Club pays tribute to Jeff Charles, school names radio booth in his honor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The “Pirate Club” held a tribute to the late, great Jeff Charles Friday night ahead of the ECU home football opener. Former and present Athletic Directors, the Chancellor, friends, and family were on hand to celebrate Jeff. They have now named the radio booth at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium after Charles and “Paint this one Purple” his famous slogan is on the wall. A rightful tribute to Charles, who as his colleague Sy Seymour put it, “made the grass greener where his feet were.”

