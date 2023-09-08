Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pirate Club pays tribute to Jeff Charles, school names radio booth in his honor

The late “Voice of the Pirates” recognized for decades of service
Pirate Club pays tribute to Jeff Charles, school names radio booth in his honor
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The “Pirate Club” held a tribute to the late, great Jeff Charles Friday night ahead of the ECU home football opener. Former and present Athletic Directors, the Chancellor, friends, and family were on hand to celebrate Jeff. They have now named the radio booth at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium after Charles and “Paint this one Purple” his famous slogan is on the wall. A rightful tribute to Charles, who as his colleague Sy Seymour put it, “made the grass greener where his feet were.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of the 5 PM update, Lee is continuing to stay a category 4 storm and could weaken to a...
Tropical Update: Lee continues to stay a Cat. 4 and could weaken next week
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead...
UPDATE: Deputies release names in Edgecombe County suspected murder-suicide
Cape Lookout Lighthouse
National Park Service to close Cape Lookout Beaufort visitor center, ferry likely to follow
Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close

Latest News

Conley beats rival and 7th ranked Rose volleyball in five set thriller
Conley beats rival and 7th ranked Rose volleyball in five set thriller
Excitement is high for ECU football team as they prepare to play for the rowdy Dowdy-Ficklen...
Excitement is high for ECU football team as they prepare to play for the rowdy Dowdy-Ficklen home opener crowd
Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
Excitement is high for ECU football team as they prepare to play for the rowdy Dowdy-Ficklen home opener crowd
ECU activates heat management plan for Saturday’s football game
ECU has activated its heat management plan for Saturday’s home opening football game