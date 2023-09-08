North Lenoir and East Carteret football game has been postponed due to passing of assistant coach
Teacher and assistant coach Tony Hill has sadly passed away
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DEEP RUN, N.C. (WITN) - The North Lenoir and East Carteret high school football game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed following the unexpected death of Hawks assistant coach Tony Hill.
Hill was a science teacher at the high school.
The game will be made up this Monday at 6:30 p.m. at East Carteret.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.