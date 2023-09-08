Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

North Lenoir and East Carteret football game has been postponed due to passing of assistant coach

Teacher and assistant coach Tony Hill has sadly passed away
Tony Hill North Lenoir Assistant Coach
Tony Hill North Lenoir Assistant Coach(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP RUN, N.C. (WITN) - The North Lenoir and East Carteret high school football game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed following the unexpected death of Hawks assistant coach Tony Hill.

Hill was a science teacher at the high school.

The game will be made up this Monday at 6:30 p.m. at East Carteret.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 AM Update on Hurricane Lee from the National Hurricane Center (WITN)
Tropical Update: Lee weakens back to Cat. 4 Status as of 11 AM update Friday
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead...
UPDATE: Deputies release names in Edgecombe County suspected murder-suicide
Cape Lookout Lighthouse
National Park Service to close Cape Lookout Beaufort visitor center, ferry likely to follow
Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close

Latest News

Conley beats rival and 7th ranked Rose volleyball in five set thriller
Conley beats rival and 7th ranked Rose volleyball in five set thriller
ECU activates heat management plan for Saturday’s football game
ECU has activated its heat management plan for Saturday’s home opening football game
Conley beats rival Rose volleyball in five sets
Conley beats rival and 7th ranked Rose volleyball in five set thriller
ECU football’s recent history and past tragic event with Marshall play a part in their home...
ECU football’s recent history and past tragic event with Marshall play a part in their home opener