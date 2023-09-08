Advertise With Us
New roundabout off of U.S. 70 in James City open to traffic

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JAMES CITY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a new roundabout at Grantham Road, off U.S. 70 in James City, is now open to traffic.

NCDOT says that the new roundabout will connect Grantham Road to the new U.S. 70 service roads,  replacing the current stop signs.

According to NCDOT, the new U.S. 70 service roads were moved to relocate the existing service roads away from the highway.

Officials say that this change will improve safety and make it easier to access local businesses.

The new roundabout is the first of four planned roundabouts being built for U.S. 70 improvements in James city according to the NCDOT.

